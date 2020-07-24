BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

