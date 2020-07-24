BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes $692,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

