Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.