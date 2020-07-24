Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.88 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

