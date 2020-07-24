Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,790,000 after purchasing an additional 692,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

