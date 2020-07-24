Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of O opened at $57.35 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.