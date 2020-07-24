Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Sells $396,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 379.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after purchasing an additional 552,729 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 620.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 660,864 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,269.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

