Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,059 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 212,862 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 730,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

