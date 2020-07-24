Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

