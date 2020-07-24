Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

