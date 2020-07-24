Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

