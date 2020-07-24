Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank raised its position in Cintas by 6.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $303.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.90. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

