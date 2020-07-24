Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Timken by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Timken by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 201,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.