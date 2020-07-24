Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,511 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $438,811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.96.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

