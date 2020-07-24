Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 39.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTTR opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

