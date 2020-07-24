Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 7,290 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

