Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,707 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The insurance provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.06). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $124.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

