Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 726,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,277,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 515.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 328,096 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 167,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

