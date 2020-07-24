Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of HIW opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

