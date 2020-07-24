Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 141,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.