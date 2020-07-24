Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Microsoft by 68.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,246 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 323.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 246,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,176 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 67.7% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average is $177.04. The company has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

