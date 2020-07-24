Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s current price.

BVIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 960 ($11.81) to GBX 670 ($8.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,180 ($14.52) to GBX 1,220 ($15.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.48) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 877.27 ($10.80).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 794 ($9.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 779.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 791.30. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total value of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

