Brokerages Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. TELUS posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

