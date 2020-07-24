Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.84) and the highest is ($3.46). Dillard’s reported earnings per share of ($1.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of ($10.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.92) to ($8.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $895,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dillard’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Dillard’s by 10.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 59.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $223,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDS opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

