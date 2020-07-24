Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,672,000 after buying an additional 16,181,887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,319,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 511,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,268,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after buying an additional 424,606 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,132,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 316,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,646,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

