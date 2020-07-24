Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $87,917,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $39,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $254.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $147.27. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

