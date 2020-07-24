Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

