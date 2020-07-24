Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

