Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

AEP stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

