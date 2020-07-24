Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $8,633,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 39,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $148.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

