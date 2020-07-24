Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.