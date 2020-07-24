Brookstone Capital Management Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

