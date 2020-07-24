Brookstone Capital Management Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

