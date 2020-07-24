Brookstone Capital Management Has $306,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.