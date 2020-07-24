Brookstone Capital Management Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

