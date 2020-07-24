Brookstone Capital Management Invests $238,000 in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

LAMR opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

