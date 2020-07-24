Brookstone Capital Management Invests $258,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.