Brookstone Capital Management Invests $326,000 in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCP. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $52,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 87.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.94. DCP Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.