Brookstone Capital Management Invests $81,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.