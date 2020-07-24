Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $210,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 203.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 195.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

