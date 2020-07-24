Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $242,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $807.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $34,285.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $128,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

