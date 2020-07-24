Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $270,000 Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE SYY opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

