Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $283,000 Investment in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE:ABM opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 1.29.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.