Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $328,000 Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

JD stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.