Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,641 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

NLY stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

