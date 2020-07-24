Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,606 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $179.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

