Brookstone Capital Management Sells 395 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

