Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,132 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 78,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,239 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 813,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

