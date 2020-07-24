Brookstone Capital Management Takes $240,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 505.1% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $686.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $699.72. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

