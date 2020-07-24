Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $79.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

